Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 805 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,227.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,250.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,531.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,244.22.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

