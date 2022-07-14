Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, an increase of 7,187.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOMMY opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Sumitomo Chemical has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $27.99. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Sumitomo Chemical alerts:

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemical had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 7.48%.

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.