Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 466,800 shares, a growth of 4,866.0% from the June 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 495,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SUTNY opened at $3.15 on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $3.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers supervising services for management strategies, and financial and human resource management; and corporate administration, operational process, risk, and compliance management services; and internal auditing services.
