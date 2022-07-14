Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Position Increased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLF. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $84,720,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 41,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLF stock opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.12. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.537 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.68%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Barclays began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.23.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

