Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,640,000 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 31,920,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SU. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $30.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.3623 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

