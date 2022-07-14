Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,200 shares, a growth of 1,040,100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 520.1 days.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.

