Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.35

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.35 and traded as low as C$7.73. Surge Energy shares last traded at C$7.93, with a volume of 643,164 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on SGY shares. National Bankshares raised Surge Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark raised Surge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.56. The firm has a market cap of C$661.02 million and a PE ratio of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Surge Energy ( TSE:SGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.51). The business had revenue of C$169.12 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Surge Energy Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. This is a positive change from Surge Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00.

In related news, Senior Officer Murray Bye sold 10,000 shares of Surge Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,505,889.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

