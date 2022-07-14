Surience Private Wealth LLC Sells 256 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Surience Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 0.6% of Surience Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Surience Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.72.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $252.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.69. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

