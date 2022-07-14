SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.76 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SVB Financial Group to post $35 EPS for the current fiscal year and $45 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $406.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.83. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $374.99 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $437.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.26.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total transaction of $26,239.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 29.6% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 21.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $769.00 to $523.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.43.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.