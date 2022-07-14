SVB Leerink Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 11th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $16.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $16.25. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.46 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2025 earnings at $16.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.10 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $214.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.33. Biogen has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $358.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

