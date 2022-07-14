SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, July 11th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($5.00) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($5.65). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.76) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($4.65) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.46. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.74.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by $0.02. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,676.91% and a negative return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.64) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 178,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director George Golumbeski purchased 8,000 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $251,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

