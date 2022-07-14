Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.89

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.89 and traded as high as $6.00. Swire Pacific shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 174,978 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.89.

Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

