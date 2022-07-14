Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.89

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.89 and traded as high as $6.00. Swire Pacific shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 174,978 shares traded.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.89.
About Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swire Pacific (SWRAY)
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Swire Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.