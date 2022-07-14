Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $480.00.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SCMWY. UBS Group lowered Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Swisscom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Swisscom from CHF 470 to CHF 455 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.
Shares of SCMWY opened at $54.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Swisscom has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $61.42.
Swisscom Company Profile (Get Rating)
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
