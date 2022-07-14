Synovus Financial Corp. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Synovus Financial in a report released on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Synovus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.35 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

SNV has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.45.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Financial Corporation boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 18,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 96,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 296,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 83,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.73 per share, with a total value of $85,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,290.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

About Synovus Financial (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

