Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.64.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TALO. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens began coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

TALO stock opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.34. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $25.49.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $413.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.21 million. Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 100,438 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $2,375,358.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,908,470 shares in the company, valued at $305,285,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 71,025 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $1,607,295.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,295,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,886,171.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,562,273 shares of company stock valued at $32,899,142. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 94,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $13,109,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $9,172,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 19,659 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

