Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $112.78

Shares of Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 112.78 ($1.34) and traded as low as GBX 111.20 ($1.32). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 111.80 ($1.33), with a volume of 780,101 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Target Healthcare REIT to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.55) to GBX 120 ($1.43) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 112.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.74. The company has a market cap of £689.70 million and a PE ratio of 1,242.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. Target Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is currently 74.78%.

In related news, insider Alison Fyfe acquired 10,000 shares of Target Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £11,000 ($13,082.78).

About Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL)

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

