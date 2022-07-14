Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.05.
TGB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.70 to C$3.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.
Shares of TGB opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $271.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.21. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.26.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,387,240 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 434,997 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 62,565 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Taseko Mines Company Profile
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
