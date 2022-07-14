Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.05.

TGB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.70 to C$3.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of TGB opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $271.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.21. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $93.42 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,387,240 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 434,997 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 62,565 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

