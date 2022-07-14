TB SA Acquisition (NASDAQ:TBSA) Trading Down 0.2%

TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA – Get Rating) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. 3,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 30,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBSA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 67,189.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 600,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 91.1% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 420,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 200,306 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,955,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TB SA Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify African companies that promote environmental, social and governance, ESG, and principles.

