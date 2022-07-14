TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCRR. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 166.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCRR stock opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.80.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

