Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a growth of 45,700.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

TSVNF opened at $6.76 on Thursday. Team17 Group has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Team17 Group from GBX 800 ($9.51) to GBX 650 ($7.73) in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

