TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Up 6,550.0% in June

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, an increase of 6,550.0% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 349,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:TCCPY opened at $4.42 on Thursday. TechnoPro has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.15.

About TechnoPro

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-focused staffing and services company in Japan and internationally. The company offers various services, including engineer staffing, contract assignment, engineering consulting, domestic nearshore and overseas offshore delivery, job placement, and education and training in the machinery, electrics and electronics, embedded controls, information systems, IT infrastructure, software development and maintenance, civil engineering, production plant, architecture, chemistry, biotechnology, and construction areas.

