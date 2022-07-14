TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Up 6,550.0% in June

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, an increase of 6,550.0% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 349,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:TCCPY opened at $4.42 on Thursday. TechnoPro has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.15.
About TechnoPro
