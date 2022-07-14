TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Short Interest Down 66.7% in June

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TPCS stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $49.06 million, a P/E ratio of 143.14 and a beta of 0.68. TechPrecision has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.25.

About TechPrecision

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems primarily in the United States. It offers custom components for ships, submarines and helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

