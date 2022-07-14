TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,743 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 51.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 4.8% during the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 93,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Huber Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

TGNA stock opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.85.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

