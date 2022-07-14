Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Amazon.com, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amazon.com in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 13th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMZN. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.32.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $110.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

