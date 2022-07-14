Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Update

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Temenos from CHF 135 to CHF 125 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Temenos from CHF 87 to CHF 89 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Temenos from CHF 100 to CHF 90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Temenos from CHF 93 to CHF 84.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Temenos from CHF 111 to CHF 95 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Temenos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

Get Temenos alerts:

Shares of TMSNY stock opened at $79.41 on Thursday. Temenos has a fifty-two week low of $71.29 and a fifty-two week high of $168.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a $0.6048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%.

Temenos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.