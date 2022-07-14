Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $206.00

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 206 ($2.45) and last traded at GBX 207.50 ($2.47), with a volume of 251326 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 209.50 ($2.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.57. The company has a market capitalization of £675.44 million and a PE ratio of 438.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 330.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 877.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a GBX 10.25 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Temple Bar Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

In related news, insider Charles Cade acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £105,000 ($124,881.07).

About Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL)

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

