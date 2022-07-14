Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $330.23

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 330.23 ($3.93) and traded as low as GBX 207.50 ($2.47). Temple Bar Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 209.50 ($2.49), with a volume of 374,993 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 330.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 877.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a current ratio of 11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £675.44 million and a PE ratio of 445.74.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 10.25 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Temple Bar Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.96%.
About Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL)
Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.
