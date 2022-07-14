Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $203.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Texas Capital Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $53.63 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $71.60. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.54.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $263,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.97.
About Texas Capital Bancshares (Get Rating)
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
