Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $203.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Texas Capital Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $53.63 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $71.60. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.54.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.65 per share, with a total value of $421,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.91 per share, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,909.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,345. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $263,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.97.

About Texas Capital Bancshares (Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.