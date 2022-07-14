The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Greenbrier Companies in a research report issued on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Greenbrier Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GBX. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

GBX stock opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average is $42.81. The stock has a market cap of $960.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.47. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $53.46.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $793.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.13 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

In other news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,873.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,602,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,548,000 after purchasing an additional 35,233 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,351,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,720,000 after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,141,000 after acquiring an additional 43,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,483,000 after acquiring an additional 30,243 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

