The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Short Interest Update

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the June 15th total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:EHGRF opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The Star Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Star Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates and manages integrated resorts in Australia. It operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. The company owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

