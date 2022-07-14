The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.43.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vita Coco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Vita Coco by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 72,581 shares during the period. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vita Coco by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,450,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after acquiring an additional 573,227 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vita Coco by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares during the period. 16.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COCO opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Vita Coco has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $18.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $96.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vita Coco will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Vita Coco Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.