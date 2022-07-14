TheStreet Lowers Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) to C

TheStreet cut shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Hercules Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hercules Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.04.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $13.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average is $16.43.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 38.45%. The company had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Hercules Capital’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.30%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,667.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

