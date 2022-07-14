Thompson Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,229 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.5% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $252.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $261.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.69. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

