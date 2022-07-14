ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.77.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on ThredUp from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Ian Friedman sold 15,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $62,167.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,178.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean Sobers sold 6,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $26,606.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,658 shares in the company, valued at $87,281.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,323 shares of company stock valued at $250,852. Insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in ThredUp during the 4th quarter valued at $813,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in ThredUp during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in ThredUp by 191.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 50,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 33,014 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in ThredUp during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ThredUp during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

TDUP opened at $2.14 on Thursday. ThredUp has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $29.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.63.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 33.77% and a negative net margin of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ThredUp will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

