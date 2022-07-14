thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Short Interest Update

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,881,600 shares, an increase of 345.2% from the June 15th total of 422,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 361.8 days.

TYEKF stock opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.38%.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

