Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.07.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TLRY shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.75 price target (down previously from $6.15) on shares of Tilray in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $3.22 on Thursday. Tilray has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,624,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,558,765.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TL Private Wealth increased its position in shares of Tilray by 24.4% during the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 25,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tilray by 13.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,151,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 138,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tilray by 24.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter. 13.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

