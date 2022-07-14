Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.90-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.67.

NASDAQ TITN opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.60. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $38.58. The company has a market cap of $530.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 16.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 19.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

