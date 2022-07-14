Tobam Takes $211,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tobam bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,175.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,244.22.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,227.07 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,250.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,531.92. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

