Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.67

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.67 and last traded at C$8.73, with a volume of 31467 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.96.

TXG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.25 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. CIBC reduced their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.15.

The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$781.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.62.

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$263.10 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rosalie C. Moore purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.77 per share, with a total value of C$43,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$170,101.38.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

