Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $62.08

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $62.08 and last traded at $62.22, with a volume of 70353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.97.

TD has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.66.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $111.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.692 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 434.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 107,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.