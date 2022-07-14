Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Short Interest Update

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a growth of 10,114.3% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.9 days.

TOTZF has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Total Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Total Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS:TOTZF opened at $5.70 on Thursday. Total Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $7.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

