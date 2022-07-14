Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Update

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 13,500.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of Toyota Industries stock opened at $58.24 on Thursday. Toyota Industries has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $90.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.03 and its 200-day moving average is $69.01.
About Toyota Industries (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toyota Industries (TYIDY)
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.