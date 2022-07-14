Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Update

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 13,500.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Toyota Industries stock opened at $58.24 on Thursday. Toyota Industries has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $90.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.03 and its 200-day moving average is $69.01.

About Toyota Industries (Get Rating)

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, material handling equipment, textile machinery, and others in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides vehicles; gas, gasoline, and diesel engines for automobiles, industrial equipment, turbochargers, and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors; car electronics comprising DC-DC converters, rear inverters, direct-cooling devices, DC-AC inverters, and charging systems; and stamping dies consists of automotive and lift truck stamping dies.

