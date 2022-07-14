Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.91

Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and traded as low as $0.62. Track Group shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 4,226 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $7.36 million, a PE ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.16, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter. Track Group had a return on equity of 322.34% and a net margin of 0.21%.

Track Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices. Its products include ReliAlert XC4, a GPS monitoring device; ReliAlert XC 3, which enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders in real-time through on-board two/three-way voice communication technology; and Shadow, an offender tracking device with 3G compliant.

