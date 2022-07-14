Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,175 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the average daily volume of 231 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KIRK shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Kirkland’s from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Kirkland’s to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered Kirkland’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Kirkland’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,247,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Kirkland’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIRK opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kirkland’s has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $27.22.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.37). Kirkland’s had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 13.86%.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

