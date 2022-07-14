Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.72.

COOK has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Traeger from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Traeger from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

NYSE:COOK opened at $4.11 on Thursday. Traeger has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $32.59. The company has a market cap of $485.85 million and a P/E ratio of -3.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Traeger had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $223.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Traeger will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,702,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,184,000 after acquiring an additional 388,470 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,942,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,780,000 after acquiring an additional 508,446 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 27.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,962,000 after acquiring an additional 574,500 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Traeger in the first quarter worth about $15,611,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,774,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after acquiring an additional 260,933 shares during the last quarter. 59.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

