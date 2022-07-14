TransAlta (TSE:TA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.65

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.65 and traded as high as C$15.14. TransAlta shares last traded at C$14.95, with a volume of 519,726 shares changing hands.

TA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. CSFB increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bankshares increased their target price on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.05 billion and a PE ratio of -11.27.

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$735.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -14.32%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 84,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total value of C$1,200,991.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$964,837.51. Also, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 103,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.01, for a total value of C$1,444,618.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,447 shares in the company, valued at C$945,229.24.

About TransAlta (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

