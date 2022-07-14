Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Traton from €33.00 ($33.00) to €30.00 ($30.00) in a report on Friday, May 6th. SEB Equities cut shares of Traton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Traton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Traton from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Traton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get Traton alerts:

Shares of Traton stock opened at $14.79 on Thursday. Traton has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Traton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.