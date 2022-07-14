Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) vs. Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Head-To-Head Review

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) and Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

This table compares Trevali Mining and Fission Uranium’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevali Mining $288.09 million 0.12 $26.02 million $0.48 0.75 Fission Uranium N/A N/A -$5.43 million ($0.01) -45.40

Trevali Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Fission Uranium. Fission Uranium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trevali Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Trevali Mining and Fission Uranium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevali Mining 2 4 0 0 1.67 Fission Uranium 0 1 2 0 2.67

Trevali Mining presently has a consensus target price of $1.48, indicating a potential upside of 309.72%. Fission Uranium has a consensus target price of $1.45, indicating a potential upside of 219.38%. Given Trevali Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trevali Mining is more favorable than Fission Uranium.

Profitability

This table compares Trevali Mining and Fission Uranium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevali Mining 12.78% 5.43% 2.30% Fission Uranium N/A -2.39% -2.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Fission Uranium shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Trevali Mining has a beta of 3.04, suggesting that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fission Uranium has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trevali Mining beats Fission Uranium on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trevali Mining (Get Rating)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada. It also holds interests in the Halfmile, Stratmat, and Restigouche properties situated in New Brunswick, Canada; Gergarub project in Namibia; and Ruttan Mine located in northern Manitoba, Canada. In addition, the company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada. Trevali Mining Corporation was formerly known as Trevali Resources Corp. and changed its name to Trevali Mining Corporation in April 2011. The company was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Fission Uranium (Get Rating)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.