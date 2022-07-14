Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.25. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

TPH stock opened at $18.81 on Thursday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 25.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 28.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 53.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

About Tri Pointe Homes (Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.