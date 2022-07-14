Truist Financial Corp Has $6.91 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.29% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $6,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XLG. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $289.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.07. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $275.57 and a one year high of $374.77.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

